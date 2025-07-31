Taiwan says it has reached "a certain consensus" with US on tariffs
Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan has reached "a certain consensus" with the US on tariffs, a Taipei government official said Thursday, but did not provide details on the agreed levy.
President Donald Trump has given Washington's trade partners until August 1 to reach an agreement with the White House or be hit with his threatened levies.
Taiwan faces a 32% tax and possible duties on semiconductor chips, which are a key driver of the island's economy.
"We reached a certain consensus on issues including tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers, trade facilitation, as well as supply chain resilience and economic security," cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said.
Lee added that Taipei was "still waiting for the US government's decision-making process to conclude."
"Both sides have also conducted negotiations on a joint statement," she said.
"We will report to the public once we have an update."
Taiwan aims for deal to "benefit both sides"
Several economies – the European Union, Britain, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines – have struck initial tariff deals with Washington, while China managed to temporarily lower tit-for-tat duties.
"Our negotiators are literally working around the clock to strive to reach an agreement on reciprocal tariffs," Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim told journalists recently.
Hsiao said Taipei wanted a trade deal with Washington that "will benefit both sides."
"The United States is indeed a very important trade partner for Taiwan," Hsiao said.
Washington also "needs Taiwan in supporting resilient supply chains, in supporting manufacturing and some high-end technologies."
Trump in April imposed a 10% tariff on almost all US trading partners, while announcing plans to eventually hike this level for dozens of countries.
But days before the steeper duties were due to take effect on July 9, he pushed the deadline back to August 1.
Lee said Taiwanese officials were "continuing negotiations with the US side in Washington."
Taiwan and Trump clash over chip manufacturing
Taiwan is a global powerhouse in chip manufacturing and Trump has previously accused the island of stealing the US semiconductor industry.
Soaring demand for AI-related chips in recent years has fueled Taiwan's trade surplus with the US – and put it in the cross-hairs of Trump's global tariff war.
Around 60% of Taiwan's exports to the US are information and communications technology, which includes chips.
To avoid Trump's punitive tariffs, Taipei has pledged to increase investment in the US, buy more of its energy, and increase its own defense spending.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS