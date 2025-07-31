Taiwan says it has reached "a certain consensus" with US on tariffs

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan has reached "a certain consensus" with the US on tariffs, a Taipei government official said Thursday, but did not provide details on the agreed levy.

President Donald Trump has given Washington's trade partners until August 1 to reach agreements to avoid tariffs. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump has given Washington's trade partners until August 1 to reach an agreement with the White House or be hit with his threatened levies.

Taiwan faces a 32% tax and possible duties on semiconductor chips, which are a key driver of the island's economy.

"We reached a certain consensus on issues including tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers, trade facilitation, as well as supply chain resilience and economic security," cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said.

Lee added that Taipei was "still waiting for the US government's decision-making process to conclude."

"Both sides have also conducted negotiations on a joint statement," she said.

"We will report to the public once we have an update."