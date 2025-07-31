Iran condemns "malicious" US sanctions targeting oil shipping network

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Thursday described as "malicious" fresh US sanctions targeting a shipping empire controlled by the son of a top political advisor to the Islamic republic's supreme leader.

Donald Trump's Treasury Department has issued fresh sanctions targeting an Iranian oil shipping network run by the son of a top advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (r.). © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU and ATTA KENARE / AFP

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed restrictions on more than 115 individuals, companies, and ships accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian and Russian oil.

These include a fleet allegedly operated by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani, a top political advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called the sanctions "a malicious act aimed at undermining the economic development and welfare of the Iranian people."

The US Treasury Department said Hossein Shamkhani operates a fleet of more than 50 tankers and container ships transporting Iranian and Russian oil and petroleum products, generating tens of billions of dollars in profit.

"The Shamkhani family's shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime's dangerous behavior," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Baqaei said the sanctions serve as "clear evidence of the enmity of American decision-makers toward Iranians," describing them as "a crime against humanity."

The Wednesday sanction package marked the largest to date since the Trump administration reinstated its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, according to Bessent.

Under the campaign, the US exited the landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers in 2018, during Donald Trump's first term as president, and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.