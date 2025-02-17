Tehran blasts Netanyahu's vow to "finish the job" against Iran

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Monday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call to "finish the job" against the Islamic republic as a breach of the UN Charter.

"Threatening others is both a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters, adding Israel "can't do a thing" against Iran.

On Sunday, Netanyahu told a Jerusalem news conference with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Israel would "finish the job" against Iran with the support of the US, its top ally.

Netanyahu also said Israel had "dealt a mighty blow to Iran's terror axis" during the past 16 months.

Over that period, Israel has waged an all-out assault on the people Gaza, ramped up its attacks on the illegally occupied West Bank and on Lebanon. Iran has denounced Israel's aggressive acts of violence.

US President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has reinstated a "maximum pressure" policy against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

Under this policy, the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, accusing Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly denied these allegations, though it has scaled back its commitments under the agreement and increased uranium enrichment levels to 60%.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran would never become a nuclear power, labeling the Islamic republic the "greatest" source of instability in the Middle East.