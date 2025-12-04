Trinidad and Tobago PM says US installed new radar to monitor Venezuelan activity

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Wednesday that a new radar installed by the US in the archipelago is aimed at curbing drug trafficking and the movement of sanctioned Venezuelan oil.

The US has in recent months increased military cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago, located just miles off Venezuela's coast.

Caracas has decried recent military exercises involving a US guided missile destroyer as a provocation, accusing Washington's build-up of military assets in the Caribbean of being aimed at overthrowing its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Under President Donald Trump, Washington has increased pressure on Maduro's government, designating his government as a drug cartel and rejecting its authority as illegitimate.

Persad-Bissessar, a staunch supporter of Trump, confirmed on November 27 during a television program that the US would install the radar at a new airport.

On Wednesday, she said the newly installed US radar system was aimed at curbing the movement of Venezuela's oil exports, which are sanctioned by Washington.

"The new radar system assists with the detection of Venezuelan crude oil sanction-busting activities and traffickers who have been conducting deliveries of narcotics, firearms, ammunition and migrants into our country from Venezuela," she said in a statement.