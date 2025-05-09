Trump's ambassador to Panama responds to fears over return of US military bases

Panama City, Panama - The new US ambassador to Panama on Thursday reassured its citizens that an agreement signed by the two countries last month does not permit the return of American military bases.

US Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera speaks during a news conference in Panama City on May 8, 2025. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump's repeated threats to "take back" control of the Panama Canal from what he calls excessive Chinese influence has caused alarm in the Central American nation.

The agreement signed by Trump's defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and President Jose Raul Mulino's administration allows US military personnel to deploy to Panamanian-controlled bases along the canal for training, exercises and "other activities."

"Nowhere" does the agreement "talk about opening military bases," Trump's ambassador, Kevin Marino Cabrera, told a news conference.

This agreement "will strengthen our cooperation against drug trafficking and protect the canal," which the US built and controlled until 1999, he added.

The recent deal has sparked protests from Panamanians who oppose any perceived infringement of their country's sovereignty after a 1989 US invasion to depose then-leader General Manuel Noriega.

Cabrera claimed that "false" information was being spread about the agreement "for political reasons."