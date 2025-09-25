Trump's Treasury in talks with Argentina on billions of dollars in support

Washington DC - The US said Wednesday it was in talks with Argentina on a $20 billion program of economic support, buoying the South American nation's markets and embattled leader Javier Milei.

US President Donald Trump (r.) holds a printout of his social media post as he speaks with President of Argentina Javier Milei during a bilateral meeting at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2025, in New York City. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The right-wing Milei, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has been struggling to ease market jitters ahead of midterm elections, which could determine the future of his austerity agenda.

The battered peso rebounded after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced his department was negotiating with Argentine officials on "a $20 billion swap line."

Argentina's currency rose 1.8% to 1360 pesos to the dollar on the announcement, which came a day after Bessent and Trump held talks with Milei in New York.

Since Friday, the peso has gained over 10%.

Bessent added that Washington was also ready to buy Argentina's dollar bonds, among other measures.

"As President Trump has stated, we stand ready to do what is needed to support Argentina," he wrote on X.

Milei thanked the US president and Bessent for their "support and confidence."

In a later address to the UN General Assembly in New York, he lavished praise on Trump for saving the US and the world from "catastrophe," citing the Republican president's migration and trade policies.

"We are not...the only ones making the difficult decisions demanded by this historical moment," he said.

"President Trump, in the United States, also understands that it is time to reverse a dynamic that was leading the United States to a catastrophe, and we know that a catastrophe in the United States is a global catastrophe," he added.