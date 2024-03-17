US announces plan to evacuate citizens stranded in Haiti

Cap-Haitien, Haiti - The United States is organizing a charter flight to evacuate its citizens from Haiti , the US embassy said on Saturday, after weeks of violence have paralyzed the Caribbean country.

People drive past a burning blockade as demonstrators hold a protest in Port-au-Prince calling for the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. © REUTERS

The emergency flight will depart from Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second-largest city, as the main airport in capital Port-au-Prince remains shut amid the unrest.



"We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens from Cap-Haitien to the United States, assuming the security situation in Cap-Haitien remains stable," the US embassy in Haiti said in a security alert posted on its website.

The embassy said the airport in Cap-Haitien is open "periodically" for departing flights.

No date for the evacuation has been announced, and it is unclear how many Americans will be able to take the flight.

The embassy warned that the 120-mile overland journey from Port-au-Prince to Cap-Haitien is "dangerous," telling its citizens to consider the flight "only if you believe you can reach Cap-Haitien airport safely."