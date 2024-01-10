US and British forces shoot down 21 drones and missiles fired from Yemen

Sanaa, Yemen - American and British forces shot down 18 drones and three missiles Tuesday that were launched by Yemen 's Houthis toward international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the US military said.

A Houthi-operated fighter jet flies as Yemenis rally to commemorate 10 Houthi fighters killed by the US Navy in the Red Sea. © REUTERS

The attack came a week after 12 nations led by the United States warned the Houthis of consequences unless they immediately halted firing on commercial vessels – strikes the rebels say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is waging a brutal campaign killing thousands of civilians.



"Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs..., anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The drones and missiles were downed by a combination of F/A-18 warplanes operating from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and one British and three American destroyers, CENTCOM said, adding that there were no injuries or damage reported.

The United States set up a multinational naval task force last month to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, it said, which are endangering a transit route that carries up to 12% of global trade.

CENTCOM said US forces shot down a drone launched from Yemen over the weekend, while Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the Houthis had launched an explosives-laden sea drone into shipping lanes last week – the first time they had used such a weapon in the current conflict.

In December, US forces sank three ships and killed 10 Houthi fighters, with a Yemeni spokesperson saying the American attacks "will not prevent Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty in support of the oppressed in Palestine and Gaza."