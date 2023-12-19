US launches new multinational security force to deal with Houthi rebel attacks

Tel Aviv, Israel - The US on Monday announced a new multinational security initiative to counter an increasing number of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels, amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza .

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of a new multinational security initiative to counter attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial ships. © REUTERS

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the new initiative, called Operation Prosperity Guardian, will "address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity."

Countries including the UK, France, Italy, and Norway will join the mission, Austin said in a statement, calling the situation "an international challenge that demands collective action."

The alliance will also include Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and the Indian Ocean nation the Seychelles. Meanwhile, according to the US military, there have been renewed attacks by Houthi rebels on two ships in the southern Red Sea.

The Cayman Islands-flagged tanker Swan Atlantic was attacked on Monday by a drone and a missile fired from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on X.



Around the same time, the freighter M/V Clara reported an explosion in the water in its vicinity. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.