US government expands sanctions on Iranian drone suppliers

Washington DC - The US government has imposed new sanctions in its efforts to squash Iran's program to build drones, targeting an international network of companies and their masterminds.

The US has announced new sanctions on an international network of companies accused of procuring parts for Iran to produce drones. © 123RF/alekstaurus

The companies are trying to circumvent the existing sanctions by procuring parts for Iran to produce drones, as the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, the new sanctions were aimed at several front companies and suppliers in Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong and the chief executive of an Iranian company who controlled the activities.

"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and [drone] program," said the under secretary of the US Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.

"Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran's military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability."

Iran is also suspected of supplying Russia with so-called kamikaze drones for airstrikes on Ukraine.