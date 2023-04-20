US government expands sanctions on Iranian drone suppliers
Washington DC - The US government has imposed new sanctions in its efforts to squash Iran's program to build drones, targeting an international network of companies and their masterminds.
The companies are trying to circumvent the existing sanctions by procuring parts for Iran to produce drones, as the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.
Specifically, the new sanctions were aimed at several front companies and suppliers in Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong and the chief executive of an Iranian company who controlled the activities.
"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and [drone] program," said the under secretary of the US Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.
"Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran's military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability."
Iran is also suspected of supplying Russia with so-called kamikaze drones for airstrikes on Ukraine.
Who will be affected by the US sanctions?
The new sanctions are an extension of existing punitive measures already in place with regard to Iran's drone and missile program, the statement said.
One consequence of the sanctions is that any assets of those affected in the United States will be frozen, and business with them will be prohibited for US citizens.
The sanctions will also make international business much more difficult for those affected, because financial flows that pass through the US will also be affected.
In a next step, third parties and banks located abroad that do business with the sanctioned individuals or companies could also be affected by US sanctions, the report continued.
Cover photo: 123RF/alekstaurus