US returns $1 million in stolen antiquities to Nepal

New York, New York - The United States has returned four antiquities worth $1 million to Nepal , including a pair of gilt copper masks representing a Hindu deity, following anti-trafficking operations, New York authorities said on Monday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has announced the return of four valuable, stolen antiquities to Nepal. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

One of the items was seized as part of a probe into Subhash Kapoor, whom Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as an "allegedly prolific looter who helped traffic items" from several Asian countries.



Between 2011 and 2023, officials claim to have recovered more than 2,500 items trafficked by Kapoor and his network, Bragg's office said in a statement.

"The total value of the pieces recovered exceeds $143 million," it added.

"We will continue to target antiquities trafficking networks no matter how complex. I thank our outstanding team of analysts and attorneys... for recovering and returning these beautiful pieces," Bragg said.

The four items given back to Nepalese authorities were handed over at a ceremony in New York.

"The return of these illegally exported four masterpieces is a significant step in reclaiming Nepal's cultural heritage and preserving its historical treasures," said Nepal's acting consul general in New York Bishnu Prasad Gautam.