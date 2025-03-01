Vatican shares update on Pope Francis after breathing "crisis"

Vatican City - Pope Francis, who has been in the hospital for two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition, the Vatican said on Saturday while again declining to offer a prognosis.

Pope Francis, who has been in the hospital for two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition, the Vatican said on Saturday while again declining to offer a prognosis. © Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The 88-year-old had suffered a breathing "crisis" on Friday, but Saturday's evening bulletin said this was not repeated, adding that he was still receiving oxygen but did not have a temperature.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable," it said.

Francis had "alternated non-invasive mechanical ventilation" (an oxygen mask) with "long periods of high-flow oxygen".

"The hemodynamic parameters have always remained stable," it added, referring to measurements such as heart rate and blood pressure.

"He has continued to eat and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, actively cooperating," it said.

"He has not presented episodes of bronchospasm.

"The Holy Father is still alert and oriented. In the afternoon he received the Eucharist, then dedicated himself to prayer. The prognosis remains reserved."

Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has been treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for two weeks now.