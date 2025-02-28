Pope Francis placed on a ventilator after sudden turn for the worse

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis has suffered a new setback in the hospital , the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old "experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm," according to a medical bulletin published Friday evening.

Bronchospasm occurs when the muscles that line the bronchi in the lungs tighten.

This led to an episode of him inhaling vomit and "a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," the bulletin added.

Pope Francis was given non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

"He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments," the Vatican added.

But the prognosis "remains guarded," the bulletin concluded.

Reports Friday evening indicated that it would take another 24 to 48 hours to assess whether the new crisis had led to a deterioration in the pontiff's overall condition.