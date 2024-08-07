Aggressive turkey takes inexplicable road rage out on sports car in absurd viral video

Boston, Massachusetts - A parked car felt the full fury of a turkey on the loose. But will insurance pay for a poultry attack?

A parked car felt the full fury of a turkey on the loose. But will insurance pay out for a poultry attack? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aliciamastroianni7

Why did the turkey cross the road? Because it had a score to settle.

A car owner who had just moved to Boston must have been shocked when she returned to her completely scratched-up car.

But neither an angry ex nor a careless fellow driver was responsible for the marks of devastation.

Instead, an aggressive turkey had tampered with the black Audi.

"Moves to Boston... Gets Car Attacked by a Turkey... was not on my list of things to be prepared for in the city," Alicia Mastroianni wrote in the caption of her hilarious TikTok post.

The feathered culprit strutted around the sports car, pecked at the metal body several times with its hard beak, and even slashed at the driver's door with its sharp claws.

The person behind the camera didn't manage to scare the bird away, but left the Audi driver an amusing note: "Not sure what insurance coverage there is for car turkey attacks, but if it's helpful I can send you the video I have."

Thanks in part to the clip, which has now been viewed 8 million times, the car's owner is in luck – the immense paint damage would indeed be covered by her insurance, she told local media outlet WBZ News.