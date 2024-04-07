American tourist killed in tragic elephant attack on safari

Kafue, Zambia - An American tourist was killed and several others injured in an elephant attack at Kafue National Park in Zambia.

It's not unusual for the huge quadrupeds to threaten an attack during such encounters, but it suddenly becomes clear that this time, it is not a mere threat.

The national park has not yet commented on the incident, and it is still unclear exactly how the tourist died.

The ten-foot elephant ran straight towards the vehicle and did not appear to want to stop. The last thing the recording shows is the truck tipping over.

The video shows the elephant first chasing the vehicle and then, when the driver suddenly stops, starting to attack.

According to estimates, elephants are responsible for around 500 deaths in Africa every year (file photo). © 123RF/ecosnap

Keith Vincent, the managing director of Wilderness Safaris, confirmed the death of the 80-year-old woman and said that another tourist was seriously injured and the other four were slightly injured.

According to him, the seriously injured man was taken to a private medical facility in South Africa, while the others were treated at a clinic.

"Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly, the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide's route became blocked," Vincent said of the terrible incident.

He reported that a helicopter had been sent to the accident and that both the police and the Department of National Parks & Wildlife were involved in the investigation of the incident.

He also assured that the deceased would be returned to the US.