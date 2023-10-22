World's longest-nosed dog: The dog with a long snout

One dog has gained fame and Instagram clout for a nose so long it'd poke your eyes out! This is the dog with the long snout, the world's longest-nosed dog.

Canada - Dogs often have rather lengthy muzzles, with damp, black noses so endlessly boopable that you wouldn't be criticized for falling in love. Yet, one dog has a nose to out-bid all the rest – the world's longest dog snout.

Does Lapsha have the longest dog snout in the world? It certainly seems so! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@loopsnoot There are few dogs as sweet and adorable as those with comically long noses so exaggerated and extraordinary that they'll bring as many giggles as they will swoons of adoration. Why do some dogs have such insanely long noses, though? Surely it gets in the way! It's now time to narrow things down to one sweet li'l fellow, an animal world record holder to out sniff all others. This is Lapsha, the dog with the world's longest snout. Let's take a look.

There are few dogs as funny looking and as sweet as Lapsha. © Screenshot/Instagram/@loopsnoot

What is the dog with the longest snout in the world?

Lapsha is a borzoi, otherwise known as a Russian wolfhound, and has the longest nose ever recorded on a dog. At about twelve inches in total length, Lapsha's impressive snout has led her to be affectionately called "Snootapede" by her owners and loyal fans on Instagram. With a snout as long as Lapsha's, you'd think it is a miracle that she can't smell a rat from a mile off! Yet, while long-nosed dogs have a good sense of smell, it's generally only as good as your average pooch. Instead, her crazy nose has led her to develop an impressive Instagram following of more than 108,000 people. The page is chock-a-block full of ridiculous pictures of the dog, some with her wearing funny hats, others manipulating other features of her ridiculous body, and an entire section simply dedicated to fan art. For the most part, though, the page is a collection of adorable doggy snaps. "She loves late summer nature walks," her owners captioned one particularly idyllic picture of the pooch. "But who doesn't? The snoot knows what the snoot likes. Stay yarmy, my friends." Another particularly funny post shows Lapsha looking particularly stunned and was captioned "Boba eyes and snoot magic in the garden," in all caps, of course.

Why does she have a long face and long nose?

Lapsha is one funny doggo, but her nose comes down to one particular factor – her breed. You see, Lapsha is a Borzoi, otherwise known as a Russian wolfhound. They are widely known to be one of the stupidest dogs in the world, but more iconically they have the lengthiest noggins in the business. Often featuring noses and snouts upwards of 10 inches in length, these ridiculous doggos are some of the funniest-looking creatures in the world and really should be given a shoutout in more pieces of popular culture. Honestly, if you ever wanted a comedy dog – this is the one to go with. That's part of the reason we wrote our borzoi dog breed in profile – because they're just that delightful! Sure, Lapsha's long nose is also down to genetics, but you can't deny the role that her breed has played in making her this remarkably ridiculous.

Long snout dog breeds

Borzois have some of the longest dog noses in the world. © Unsplash/Karolina Wv While borzois have the longest and most impressive snouts by far in the canine world, they're not alone in their nostril nobility. There are a number of other notable dog breeds that also feature rather long faces. Here they are, these are some more long-snouted dog breeds: Greyhounds

Poodles

Borzoi

Doberman pinscher

Dachshund

Great Dane

Afghan hound

Bloodhound

Whippet

It's all well and good to point and laugh at dogs so funny that they have forearm-length noses, but these doggy Pinocchios aren't all fun and games. They are also sweet, loving, and in some cases quite smart and efficient hunters. On top of that, before adopting any breed of dog it is best to consult with a vet about what peculiarities to expect from your chosen canine. Don't find yourself caught unawares – it's not a good look!

Dogs with long snouts are quite common

From the borzoi to the greyhound to the poodle, while Lapsha's feat of lengthy lickers is extraordinary, she's hardly alone with her sensational snoot. Many different dogs have long noses and snouts that seem to stretch out into eternity, so it's never something to really concern yourself with.