Tiny Pomeranian dog frightens off a wild bear in shocking surveillance footage!
Vancouver, Canada - You don't have to be the biggest or the strongest to have courage! A little Pomeranian dog proves this once again when he chases an unwelcome wild animal intruder off his property.
Kayla Kleine posted a TikTok video of her dog's courageous actions, and it went viral.
Millions of people have already watched Scout transform into the ultimate guard dog.
First, a black bear can be seen walking through the patio door of the house and looking around the living room with interest.
But the huge creature doesn't have much time to look around.
Only a short while later, tiny Scout comes racing out of an adjoining room at high speed and chases after the bear, yapping with abandon.
Without hesitation, the troublemaker makes a break for it.
But the chase doesn't end at the patio door, as the little ball of fur chases the bear to the furthest corner of the garden and disappears into the bushes with him.
Pomeranian dog is bursting with self-confidence after bear adventure
Scout does not appear to have injured himself during the action.
Rather, the successful chasing away of the black bear has only boosted his self-confidence even further.
In a follow-up video, which Kayla also posted on TikTok, the Pomeranian raises his head proudly in the air.
His owner writes: "He's been like this ever since he defeated the bear."
Full of energy, the four-legged friend runs in place, visibly exhilarated by his adventure – and ready to chase away another intruder at any time!
