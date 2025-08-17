Tiny Pomeranian dog frightens off a wild bear in shocking surveillance footage!

Vancouver, Canada - You don't have to be the biggest or the strongest to have courage! A little Pomeranian dog proves this once again when he chases an unwelcome wild animal intruder off his property.

Scout the little dog bravely chases the black bear off his property. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaylakleine

Kayla Kleine posted a TikTok video of her dog's courageous actions, and it went viral.

Millions of people have already watched Scout transform into the ultimate guard dog.

First, a black bear can be seen walking through the patio door of the house and looking around the living room with interest.

But the huge creature doesn't have much time to look around.

Only a short while later, tiny Scout comes racing out of an adjoining room at high speed and chases after the bear, yapping with abandon.

Without hesitation, the troublemaker makes a break for it.

But the chase doesn't end at the patio door, as the little ball of fur chases the bear to the furthest corner of the garden and disappears into the bushes with him.