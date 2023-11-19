What is the most beautiful spider in the world?

Most people cringe when they set eyes upon a spider, but many will swoon when they see what is, without a doubt, the most beautiful spider in the world.

By Evan Williams, Julia Kloß

In the animal kingdom, it is common for beauty to be the domain of males. And when it comes to this particular spider, that is most certainly the case. This is the most beautiful spider in the world.



Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but you can't deny the beauty of the peacock spider. © 123RF/Tcareob72 Out there in the wilderness, in the depths of those thick and terrifying forests that populate Australia, is a tiny spider so elegant and adorable that it is widely considered the most beautiful in the world. Covered in stripes and bright colors, we're certainly not going to disagree. So, what is this little demon? What tiny ticker takes home the animal world record for being the world's most beautiful spider? Is this the arachnid to make you a fan of all arachnids? Let's give this little guy a spin.

What is the world's most beautiful spider?

The male peacock spider is widely known to be the most beautiful spider in the world. It's not without merit, either, as these creatures are covered in bright colors and eye-catching patterns designed to impress female spiders in much the same way that the peacock shows off to its mates. Native to Australia and completely harmless to humans, the peacock spider is a tiny little dude that breaks many of the stereotypes we associate with Aussie arachnids. They are strange and relatively unknown creatures, are classified as jumping spiders, and are well-worth looking into – and looking at! Male peacock spiders have a colorful plate on their abdomen as well as wing-like skin flaps on their hind legs. They fan out the latter when they dance and show off their beautiful colors in a feather-like fashion, despite only being a fraction of an inch in size. Indeed, the peacock spider (maratus sarahae) is only about 0.3 of an inch. Known for being brutal and efficient hunters, the peacock spider contains potent venom that quickly kills its prey, but is completely harmless to humans. That's probably for the best, because their bright colors and beautiful looks make them a photographer's and child's dream to peer at.

Why is the most beautiful spider in the world such a looker?

Feared in the natural world for their ravenous appetite and deadly poison, the peacock spider is more formidable than its tiny body could ever suggest. These tiny insects eat other spiders, using their careful and choreographed dances both as a distraction technique and as a way to attract their lovers. Every male peacock spider is unique, shining in shades of blue, red, orange, and deep green. When seen at a sufficient distance from their female counterparts, the male will prance from the left to the right, shaking like Shakira and gyrating their hindquarters in the most seductive of ways. This is when their colors truly shine, waving pairs of legs and feather-like limbs in vibrations so attractive to their mates and so fearful for their foes that there is simply no comparison. While many would think of spiders as hairy and ugly, anyone who encounters the peacock spider will likely be entranced by its looks. There is quite simply no comparison to the peacock spider. Why? Well, as with many things, it all comes down to a need for procreation, and a need to feed. This is where the eight-legged wonder certainly takes the cake.

Other beautiful jumping spiders