The world's oldest land animal turns 191!

St. Helena - Few animals are as unusual and as extraordinary as the giant tortoise, which is capable of living well over a hundred years. Yet, even among his kin, Jonathan's age is truly ancient.

As a result, it's time to talk about the oldest land animal in the world, a record held by a wonderful critter by the name of Jonathan – who's almost as big as he is old!

While the animal world record for the oldest animal in the world goes to a sea sponge thought to be around 10,000 years old, it is a non-sentient being that, quite honestly, is a pretty disappointing answer to the question.

Jonathan is not only one of the most famous tortoises out there, but he's also a world record holder for being the oldest living land animal. At an estimated 191 years old, this giant creature has lived through the American Civil War, both World Wars, the rise and fall of the Soviet Empire, and so much more. Sadly, he has no idea about any of this... because he's a tortoise.

His age is actually a rather conservative estimate because while it is believed that Jonathan was born in 1832, his actual date of birth is unknown. What is certain, though, is that if his age is actually wrong, it is because he is older than we think he is. As a result, either way, he's the longest-living land animal in the world!

Giant tortoises have been known to live for an incredibly long time, with their average age generally sitting between 100 and 150 years. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean anything for their ability to survive as a species, as Jonathan is part of the Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa family, otherwise known as the Seychelles giant tortoise, which is on the verge of extinction.

Indeed, the Seychelles tortoise is a species only known to have a few hundred individuals left in the world. Until the mid-1990s, they were actually considered effectively extinct, largely due to sailors and settlers in the Seychelles (an archipelago of islands in the Indian Ocean) slaughtering thousands for their unique shells and other products.

As a result of his extraordinary record, which was presented to him by Guinness World Records, Jonathan is also considered the oldest turtle/chelonian ever recorded in history, a title he took from Tu'i Malila, who lived to be at least 188 before it died in 1965.