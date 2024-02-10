What is the smallest fish in the world?

There are some pretty tiny fish out there, but which swimmer takes home the record for being the world's smallest fish, and why is this tropical fish so small?

By Jenny Hochmuth, Evan Williams

Out of the many animals that float within the waters of our world's oceans, few are more overlooked than the smallest among them. The world's smallest fish, though, is a remarkable animal that deserves more attention than its body size would suggest!

The smallest fish in the world is even tinier than the red neon, a popular ornamental fish. © 123RF/lapis2380 Tens of thousands of fish species, if not millions, inhabit the waters of our vast planet. There are so many of these tiny finned things out there that we haven't even discovered them all, opting to instead focus on getting to know a few of them a little bit better than others. Yet, there are some fish that few have heard of for a different reason – they're absolutely tiny. Animals Fatal shark attack numbers up worldwide: "Unnerving" So which flippered-fellow has taken home the animal world record for being the smallest fish in the world? What's the world's tiniest fish, and why is it so ridiculously miniscule?

What's the world's smallest fish?

The paedocypris progenetica, more commonly known as the dwarf minnow or the dwarf danios, is considered the world's smallest fish at approximately 0.41 inches in length. These tiny little fish are about the size of a mosquito and extremely hard to see on account of both their size and their translucent appearance. Native to the peat swamps and forests of Southeast Asia – specifically Sumatra and the Indonesian province of Bintan – these tiny little dudes are members of the carp family and generally live in water that is low in oxygen and highly acidic. This gives them a very unique environment and one that is unfortunately very easily disrupted by environmental changes. In general, the dwarf minnow will tend to swim deep in the water, where cooler layers of water move very slowly and are seldom replaced with water of a higher pH level. Very little is known about these strange and tiny little creatures but, at such a tiny size, it isn't surprising that they hold a world record for being the world's smallest fish! So, let's take a look at a few details about paedocypris prognetica, the smallest fish in the world: About their size: Dwarf danios are by far the smallest fish in the world. Considered a "dwarf" fish, they don't end up much larger when they're fully grown than most other fish species are as larvae. The average length of a female is slightly bigger than the male at 0.41 inches to a male's 0.39 inches.

The dwarf minnow is not only the world's smallest fish, but also one of the most fascinating! © Imago/Blickwinkel

Why is this tropical fish so small?

The dwarf minnow, or paedocypris progenetica, is small due to its environment in the murky backwaters of Southeast Asia. This is quite an extreme environment, especially due to the high acidity in the water and the extremely low oxygen. It is such a difficult place to live and grow, in fact, that these areas are home to many different varieties of miniature fish. According to a study published in 2018, it was theorized that "the extreme environment in which these fish live imposes resource limitations that may favor a smaller genome size." Admittedly, this remains just a theory and is by no means definitive proof. It does make sense, however, as the extreme environment would change the way that fish develop. As is exemplified in the study, while these little dudes are very similar to the zebrafish, they never developed skeletons. This is likely because of the low pH in the water and the lack of oxygen. It is not an area that has been extensively studied, likely because the paedocypris progenetica is unlikely to have any influence on humanity. Still, it doesn't seem so surprising that such a harsh environment would produce a harsh result.

The smallest fish in the world is endangered