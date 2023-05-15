US Navy trains sea lions with the help of video games

San Diego, California - Scientists at the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) shared new details about their ambitious animal training program. Spoiler alert, it includes video games!

The US Navy's sea lions play video games to improve their cognition. © Naval Information Warfare Center

Per a press release from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the National Marine Mammal Foundation (NMMF), scientists have been successfully using computer games to train sea lions.

One specimen, whose code name is Spike, is the first to complete his training on the game system designed by Navy scientists for the cognitive enrichment of marine mammals.

According to the release, Spike can operate an "animal-controlled interface" with his snout and maneuver a cursor through a maze. The game looks like a cross between Snake and Pac-Man, and the sea lion apparently plays it with "laser-like focus."

The video game called EVE system, short for Enclosure Video Enrichment, was designed to entertain and relax the Navy's sea lions.