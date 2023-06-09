New record confirmed: What dog has the longest tongue in the world?

This dog's tongue is the longest in the world! TAG24 dives into the longest dog tongue ever, who the lucky pooch is, and how long its tongue happens to be...

It's very normal to see a dog sticking its tongue out while panting, but some tongues are longer than others. What dog has the longest tongue in the world, how long is this famous licker, and what else should you know?



How long is the longest dog tongue in the world? © IMAGO/Design Pics Some dogs have longer lickers than others. Who, though, has the longest one? There are a couple of contenders for the longest dog tongue in the world, both in terms of breed and individuals. How long is the longest dog tongue, though, and does it cause any trouble for the precious pup? TAG24 is here with one of the most fascinating and weird animal world records out there – what dog has the longest tongue in the world, and just how long is it?

The longest dog tongue in the world

The current animal record holder for the longest dog tongue in the world is a gorgeous labrador/German shepherd mix named Zoey. Heralding from Metairie, Louisiana, in the USA, she was given Guinness World Record's longest licker accolade as recently as June 2, 2023. Adopted at only six weeks old, her owners Sadie and Drew Williams instantly noticed how magnificent her tongue was. They expected that she'd grow into it, however, not realizing until recently just how impressively long it had become. Fully-grown at three-years-old, Zoey's tongue has grown in proportion to her body, to become what is now the longest tongue in a living dog. While speaking to Guinness World Records, Zoey's dad Drew said that her tongue is often "Slobbering all over the place". As a result, "Sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue." Sadie shared that "We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out... We thought surely she'd grow into it, but she obviously didn't.”

How long is the longest dog tongue?

Zoey's tongue is now significantly longer than the average soda can, coming in at a whopping 5 inches long. This measurement was taken from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue and was confirmed by Guinness World Records independently before she became a verified record holder. Ironically, this perfect pooch likes to use her long-as tongue in a variety of activities. Here favorite pass-times include playing catch, eating food, chasing various wild animals, and even swimming. With so many interests, this is an eclectic doggo indeed!

Previous longest tongue record holder: Brandy

There is no getting passed Brandy, a Boxer from Michigan. Brandy's tongue was, until Zoey entered the picture, the longest dog tongue to ever be recorded by Guinness World Records, and had one hell of an impressive licker!

Brandy still outshines all other four-legged long-tongued friends to this day, and even made it onto the show of the late Larry King. Sadly, though, Brandy passed away on September 8, 2002, at only seven years old, due to a serious stomach disease. Brandy's tongue still stands as one of the longest dog tongue ever, recording an epic 1 foot and 5 inches. This is an absolutely incredible length which, when put in context, is about as long as the average man's forearm, measured from elbow to fingertips. Wild, right?

Other longest dog tongues: Puggy and Mochi

Seven years after Brandy's sad and untimely passing, a female dog from Texas managed to secure the title of longest tongue in the world. Peggy, a Pekingese from the United States, had one hell of a licker, measuring about 4.5 inches in 2009. This adorable pooch held the record for about seven years, until a fabulous doggo named Mochi took her place...

Who is Mochi, the dog with the longest tongue?

With a tongue that measured about 7.3 inches, Mochi well outperformed Peggy to be the world's longest dog-tongue record holder. This St. Bernard doggo lived in South Dakota and featured on a number of TV shows over the years she remained a record holder. Carla, Mochi's beloved human, even wrote a children's book about her four-legged friend. Sadly, Guinness World Records announced Mochi's passing on October 27, 2021. In the announcement, Carla said that Mochi "was bigger than life and never said (barked) a cross word or acted upset or angry".

What dog breed has the longest tongue?

There are a number of dog breeds which have insanely long tongues, and funnily enough (though not so surprisingly), a few of these breeds have already been featured in this article. It's generally agreed that the St. Bernard is the longest-tongued dog breed, but there are a number of other contenders as well: Pitbull

Rottweiler

Pekingese

Boxer Many dogs can grow long tongues, but few even get close to the length of the humble St. Bernard. To be fair, though, these pooches deserve the title!

