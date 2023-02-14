Who is the oldest dog in the world? There's a new pooch in town!

There's a new old pup in town! Who is the oldest dog in the world, and how old is he? TAG24 takes a look at a changed animal record.

Bobi is now the oldest dog in the world. © Screenshot / YouTube / Guinness World Records Dogs might not live to be quite as old as cats, but they can still live long and fruitful lives. But how old was the oldest dog ever recorded, and who is the oldest dog in the world right now? It's time to take a deep dive into the lives of elderly pups. As the world changes, so do the records. Cat Guide How heavy should my cat be? How to help a cat lose weight At one time, Pebbles may have been the oldest dog in the world, but things have changed. In this animal world record, TAG24 takes a look at the new oldest dog in the world: a Rafeiro do Alentejo named Bobi. Who is Bobi, how old was he, and is he still the oldest dog in the world? Let's take a look.

Who is the oldest living dog in 2023?

Despite the fact that Rafeiro do Alentejos (a Portuguese farm and estate dog breed) have a life expectancy of only 14 years, Bobi is more than 30 years old, making him the oldest dog in the world. On February 2, 2023, Guinness World Records confirmed the discovery, making this adorable doggo a truly impressive world record holder. Bobi has authorized registration by the Portuguese Government dating back to 1992, confirming the dog's rough date of birth and proving that in 2023 he will turn 31. Considering that the previous living oldest doggo only lived to 22, and that the oldest known cat lived till 38, this is one impressive pooch!

Who was the previous animal record holder for oldest living dog in 2022?

Pebbles used to be the oldest dog in the world, until a new contender was found. © Screenshot / Instagram / Pebbles_since_2000 In May 2022, the title of oldest dog in the world was awarded by Guinness World Records to a little toy fox terrier named Pebbles. At a whopping 22 years of age, Pebbles celebrated her birthday in March and would have been 81 years old in dog years. Regrettably, Pebbles passed away only a few months after being granted this most prestigious of titles. Animals Zoo animals celebrate a wild Valentine's Day in sweet and silly style Until the news about Bobi broke, then, the next oldest living dog known to us was a Chihuahua from Florida named TobyKeith. He is 21 years old.

Fun fact: Interestingly, TobyKeith was actually originally named the world's oldest dog, but when Pebbles' owners found out, they realized that their doggo was actually older. As a result, they reported Pebbles' age and she became the world's oldest dog.

Pebbles, once the world's oldest dog, has passed away

Pebbles, the oldest toy fox terrier in the world, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory confirmed on Instagram. The Guinness World Records also shared a post about the record-breaking dog, saying that the cause of death was natural. Pebbles, who was born on Long Island on March 28, 2000, thrilled dog lovers around the world when news of her age made headlines. In her above-average life, Pebbles, together with her partner Rocky, gave birth to a total of 32 puppies. "Pebbles lived a long, happy life full of love," her family's post read. "It has been said, she has given us more than we have ever given her, and no statement could be truer." The little dog enjoyed her life to the fullest. She loved listening to country music and trying new foods, her owners said, adding that in all her years of life, there was no one who met her and didn't love her.

Who was the oldest dog ever?

The oldest dog ever recorded used to be an Aussie pooch named Bluey, who lived to the ripe old age of 29 years and 5 months. Bluey lived in Rochester in the Australian state of Victoria. He was picked up as a puppy in 1910 and worked as a cattle and sheepdog for almost three whole decades. Nowadays, though, things have changed. Bobi is officially the oldest dog ever recorded, at more than 30 years old. That means that Bluey has been overtaken by at least 7 months, beating a record that had genuinely held for more than 100 years.

What is the oldest dog breed?

There are some true grandpa dogs out there! © Ben Moreland / Unsplash According to a study that analyzed more than 30,000 dogs between 2016 and 2020, Jack Russell Terriers have the longest life expectancy of any dog, with an expectation that they live for, on average, between 12 and 13 years. Jack Russell Terriers are closely followed by Springer Spaniels, Border Collies, and Yorkshire Terriers, if this study is to be trusted. Meanwhile, English Bulldogs and Pugs have the shortest life expectancy of any pooch breeds, as well as being labeled some of the "unhealthiest breeds."

What is the oldest age a dog can have puppies?

There is a difference between how old a dog can naturally have babies and when they legally have to stop being bred. Most female dogs can actually have babies for the majority of their lives, until around 12 years old. Many countries do, however, have a legal limit for how old a dog can be for commercial breeding.

