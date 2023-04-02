What dog is the tallest in the world? TAG24 takes a look at some incredibly tall dog breeds, and asks why certain dogs have such unbelievably impressive height.

By Evan Williams

Among the big doggos and tiny doggos, a dog's height is what truly breaks the mold. There are some pretty tall canines out there, but what is the world's tallest dog, and what breeds take the ticket?

The tallest dog in the world is a Great Dane from Texas named Zeus. © Guinness World Records Tall dogs can be pretty impressive and pretty intimidating, but there's generally not much to worry about with these big beasts. Bigger dogs are often more docile and, if your doggo is particularly tall, it's not necessarily going to be any more aggressive than a smaller alternative. With that in mind, let's take a look at the world's tallest dog! Animals Why do koalas have chlamydia and how did they get it? This animal world record is a truly staggering one. What is the tallest dog in the world, and how high does this canine companion stand? Are there any particular breeds that tower above the rest? Let's find out!

What is the world's tallest dog?

The tallest dog in the world is an American Great Dane called Zeus, who comes from Bedford, Texas. He's a giant fellow, certainly one of the biggest doggos in the world, and incredibly tall. Awarded as the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records back in May 2022, Zeus was given to his owner as a gift when he was only eight weeks old. Brittany Davis, Zeus' loving mother, never imagined that her perfect pooch, now about three years old, would grow to such an impressive size. She was gifted him by her brother and, while signs were there of his to-be-impressive size (his paws, for example, were humungous even as a puppy), it wasn't until he was fully-grown that it became clear just how massive he had become. She didn't even think about applying to Guinness World Records until it was suggested to her during a family gathering: "We didn't think that was even a possibility, but once we measured him, we realized he probably was... we never thought we would own the largest living dog." This giant doggo isn't alone in his household, either. Zeus shares his home with several Australian Shepherds and even a cat, named Penelope. They all get along swimmingly, and their humans look after them all with love and affection - there's no special treatment for the tallest dog in the world!

How tall is the tallest dog in the world?

Zeus is about 3.5 feet tall, towering more than halfway up the height of your average human. He's a massive pup, heavy, and a little hard to deal with as a result. That doesn't play too much into his treatment, though, as Zeus' family is committed to not letting his new-found fame go to his head.

Great Pyrenees are not only some of the biggest dogs, but also some of the tallest. © Mike Turner / Unsplash

What is the tallest breed of dog in the world?

Great Danes and Irish Wolfhounds seem to fight it out for the position of tallest dog breeds in the world. Zeus, the tallest dog in the world, is a Great Dane, but there are many Irish Wolfhounds that come close to beating this big-boy's bid for largest dog in the world. Are there any other tall dog breeds? Here are some of the tallest dog breeds in the world: Irish Wolfhounds (maximum height average of 30–35 inches)

Great Dane (maximum height average of 32–36 inches)

Spanish Mastiff (maximum height average of 26–33 inches)

Greyhound (maximum height average of 27–30 inches)

Leonberger (maximum height average of 23–27 inches)

Borzoi (maximum height average of 28–33 inches)

Fun fact: Most different breeds of mastiff tower far above every other doggo. They are giant creatures, incredibly cute, friendly, and great for families.

The tallest dog isn't always the biggest dog