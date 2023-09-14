Tallest dog in the world has sadly passed away
Bedford, Texas - The world's tallest dog, Great Dane Zeus, sadly passed away on Tuesday after a three-week battle with cancer.
In 2022, the four-legged friend earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, but in August 2023, he received a devastating diagnosis of bone cancer in his front right leg.
In order to save the gentle giant, doctors decided to amputate his leg, for which his family collected donations on the GoFundMe platform, which raised more than $12,400 in just a few weeks.
Unfortunately, the generosity of his many fans could not help Zeus.
Although he survived the surgery, his owner, Brittany Davis, revealed her he later developed severe pneumonia.
Sadly, beloved Zeus passed away in his loving owner's arms on Tuesday.
Great Dane Zeus was only three years old when he died
"My Zeusy has passed away," Brittany announced on Wednesday with a broken heart.
"He is no longer hurting. Mom was there holding his head and scratching his ears every second. He was so very, very loved," she wrote. "He had a big life in a short time. His doctors tried absolutely everything [but] he was too sick."
Zeus lived to be just over three and a half years old, but in those few years, the dog had literally outgrown himself.
Great Danes can grow up to almost three feet on average, but Zeus measured an impressive 3.5 feet tall in March 2022.
In an obituary for the dog, Guinness said that Zeus was tall enough to drink from the kitchen sink and steal food from the counter.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/zeus_king_dane