Tallest dog in the world has sadly passed away

Bedford, Texas - The world's tallest dog , Great Dane Zeus, sadly passed away on Tuesday after a three-week battle with cancer.

Great Dane Zeus had a successful surgery but tragically developed fatal pneumonia shortly after. © Screenshot/Instagram/zeus_king_dane

In 2022, the four-legged friend earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, but in August 2023, he received a devastating diagnosis of bone cancer in his front right leg.

In order to save the gentle giant, doctors decided to amputate his leg, for which his family collected donations on the GoFundMe platform, which raised more than $12,400 in just a few weeks.

Unfortunately, the generosity of his many fans could not help Zeus.

Although he survived the surgery, his owner, Brittany Davis, revealed her he later developed severe pneumonia.

Sadly, beloved Zeus passed away in his loving owner's arms on Tuesday.