Baby bear goes dumpster diving and gets stuck!

Roxborough Park, Colorado - A little bear cub in Colorado needed a little help from wildlife officials after its dumpster diving endeavors went south. The baby animal was stuck in the dumpster and could not get out.

This little bear got stuck while looking for a snack in a dumpster. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Colorado Parks and Wildlife //Facebook/Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Luckily, wildlife officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office rushed in to help a bear cub that got stuck in a dumpster in Roxborough Park, Colorado, while looking for something to munch on.

The wildlife officials shared a video of their rescue efforts on Twitter, writing: "Sometimes we just need a little help from our friends."

Per the social media post, the rescuers that came to help the bear pulled out ladders for the cub to use to escape the massive waste bin that it was stuck in. The beginning of the clip shows the cub growling for help. Eventually, the animal finds the ladders and manages to use them to climb out. As soon as the little bear was free from the bin, it ran away.

According to wildlife experts, the hungry cub was quickly reunited with its mother.