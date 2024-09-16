Baby hippopotamus is the viral star of the zoo, but is abuse afoot?

Chon Buri, Thailand - A two-month-old female hippo named Moo Deng has quickly made a name for herself thanks to several brilliant appearances on social media.

A two-month-old female hippo named Moo Deng has quickly made a name for herself thanks to several brilliant appearances on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khamoo.andthegang

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo is located a good 100 kilometers south of the Thai capital Bangkok and is home to more than 8,000 animals.



Per the BBC, baby hippo Moo Deng is said to have single-handedly ensured that the zoo's visitor numbers have doubled since her birth in July.



Given the adorable pictures circulating on Instagram and X, it is hardly surprising that zoo visitors are so smitten with Moo Deng.

Posts by user @khamoo.andthegang went particularly viral!

The huge hype surrounding the little one over the past few weeks seemed to have taken its toll on the animal, which finally prompted those responsible at the zoo to react.

The zoo director is said to have personally asked his visitors to behave themselves when they stopped at Moo Deng's enclosure.

The sad tip of the iceberg – apparently, videos have even emerged showing visitors abusing the baby.