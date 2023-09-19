Basset hound gets new leash on life after doggie facelift

Dublin, Ireland - A three-year-old dog named Chief is feeling better than ever after a five-hour veterinary procedure gave him back the gift of sight.

Chief is a three-year-old basset hound, like the dog pictured above. © Unsplash/kyle smith

Basset hounds are known for their floppy ears and wrinkles, but Chief's drooping eyelids had always left the poor pup struggling to see.

"As he grew and became bigger, so did the problem with his sight, so we were increasingly concerned about him," Chief's owner Tracey McDermott (40) told SWNS.

"We would call his name, and he’d lift his head up to try and see where we were, but you could see he was struggling," McDermott added.

Eye drops only went so far towards helping, and it became progressively more clear - as Chief's vision got progressively less clear - that extreme measures might be necessary.

Veterinary surgeon Mike Woods had an idea for a procedure that could help Chief, but he wanted to wait until he was fully mature to perform the surgery.

Soon enough, it was time for a full on doggy facelift.