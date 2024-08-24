Brave woman finds stranded great white shark and jumps into action to save it!

Liza Phillips didn't expect this shocking discovery during a recent trip to the seaside with her family – they found a beached shark !

A great white shark was found washed up on a beach in Massachusetts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nantucketcurrent

The young woman was playing football with her father on a beach when she looked out at the water and saw a wriggling animal.

Liza told Nantucket Current that, at first, she thought it was a beached whale.

When she got closer with her phone in hand, however, she realized she was looking at a live great white shark.

After getting over the initial shock, she knew she had to help the animal, so she didn't hesitate for long, bravely entering the shallow water and pushing the shark back into deeper waters.

"It was so helpless, we were thinking it was going to get back in itself but it was completely beached," Liza explained.

"We said we have to step up and try to help. Definitely, there was some adrenaline involved. One of our guests took off his shirt to go in and I said I’m going, too."

After a few careful pushes and shoves, the animal was finally able to swim away.