Bunny hops around the world and wows TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Who said you had to leave your cuddle bunny at home when you decide to travel the world? A TikTok clip proves you can take your adorable animal with you on your next adventure!
A viral TikTok clip showing a sweet bunny traveling the world has wowed platform users and made them jealous too!
The cute video features a brown Netherland dwarf rabbit named Tiger. This fluffy bunny goes everywhere with his human and even has his own passport!
The video opens: "When people said rabbits can't go traveling with you." The adorable, caramel-colored bunny sits on a pillow.
In the next clip, the little thumper is on the go, hopping along a stone wall backed by a spectacular view.
Next, Tiger is shown hopping along a hiking trail on a leash! This cute montage also shows the bunny hanging out on a beautiful beach and using a litter box near the Golden Gate Bridge.
This bunny is really living life, and TikTok users are here for it.
TikTokers love this traveling bunny
The TikTok clip of Tiger's travels boasts a whopping 5 million views.
In the comments, users gush over the adorable hiker, saying they love his "little hops" and his leash.
"This is the first travel bunny I have seen Tiger is so cute," one wrote. Others joked that the animal is "living a better life" than they are.
Tiger is a very well-traveled rabbit, and his human has shared plenty more videos of him hopping down the bunny trail.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/tigerbunnyinsf