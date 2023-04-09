Bunny hops around the world and wows TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Who said you had to leave your cuddle bunny at home when you decide to travel the world? A TikTok clip proves you can take your adorable animal with you on your next adventure!

This bunny is always on the go, and his cute travels have TikTokers gushing. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/tigerbunnyinsf

A viral TikTok clip showing a sweet bunny traveling the world has wowed platform users and made them jealous too!

The cute video features a brown Netherland dwarf rabbit named Tiger. This fluffy bunny goes everywhere with his human and even has his own passport!

The video opens: "When people said rabbits can't go traveling with you." The adorable, caramel-colored bunny sits on a pillow.

In the next clip, the little thumper is on the go, hopping along a stone wall backed by a spectacular view.

Next, Tiger is shown hopping along a hiking trail on a leash! This cute montage also shows the bunny hanging out on a beautiful beach and using a litter box near the Golden Gate Bridge.

This bunny is really living life, and TikTok users are here for it.