Orangutan spotted doing this unusual behavior for the first time ever!

Gunung Leuser National Park, Indonesia - An orangutan in Indonesia has been spotted treating its own wound with a medicinal plant. This is the first time the behavior has ever been recorded in a wild animal .

In a world first, an orangutan was spotted using a pain relieving plant to treat its own wound (stock image). © 123rf/larisap

Biologists from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany and Universitas Nasional in Indonesia were observing a male Sumatran orangutan named Rakus who sustained a facial wound.



They saw Rakus eating, and then repeatedly applying sap from a climbing plant with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, which are commonly used in traditional medicine, to his wound. Biologists said he even covered the entire wound with the green plant mesh, and observed him at the Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia's Aceh province.

Isabelle Laumer from Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and an author of the study said Rakus probably sustained the facial wound during a fight with a neighboring male.

"The behavior of Rakus appeared to be intentional as he selectively treated his facial wound on his right flange, and no other body parts, with the plant juice," Laumer said. "The behavior was also repeated several times, not only with the plant juice but also later with more solid plant material until the wound was fully covered. The entire process took a considerable amount of time."

The wound showed no signs of becoming infected, the scientists said.