Little girl hears "monsters" in the walls – and the truth is shocking!
Charlotte, North Carolina - Ashley's young daughter told her that she could hear monsters behind her bedroom wall at night. The mom went to investigate and soon discovered an animal invasion in the walls of her hundred-year-old house!
Thanks to the help of pest control and a thermal imaging camera, Ashley and her husband discovered that there was something behind the wall after all – thousands of bees that had set up a massive hive!
In numerous videos on TikTok, the mother of three has been reporting on the many problems that have accumulated since then since the industrious insects are not prepared to leave their home just yet.
Ashley shared that she and the professional bee remover didn't initially know how many bees were in the walls, although the thermal imaging camera showed a lot of activity.
Unfortunately, they reportedly underestimated how many insects they would have to contend with.
The expert now believes there are at least 50,000 bees in the wall. But how did they get there?
Ashley has been reporting the curious bee invasion saga on TikTok
The small animals are believed to have entered through a hole in the wall with a diameter of around two centimeters.
Since then, they have been working, mainly at night, on their honeycombs – which were over 100 lbs altogether on day 1 of removal alone.
Supposedly, the job has taken at least eight months of work.
The only way to get rid of the bees was to relocate their queen, which the beekeeper has since managed to do.
Unfortunately, thousands of the insects are still living in Ashley's family home.
Pest control will still have a lot of work to do in the coming days, but at least Ashley's videos are spreading awareness of in-home bee invasions!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@classashley