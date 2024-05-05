Little girl hears "monsters" in the walls – and the truth is shocking!

Charlotte, North Carolina - Ashley's young daughter told her that she could hear monsters behind her bedroom wall at night. The mom went to investigate and soon discovered an animal invasion in the walls of her hundred-year-old house!

Ashley is understandably pretty horrified after this bizarre animal discovery! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@classashley

Thanks to the help of pest control and a thermal imaging camera, Ashley and her husband discovered that there was something behind the wall after all – thousands of bees that had set up a massive hive!

In numerous videos on TikTok, the mother of three has been reporting on the many problems that have accumulated since then since the industrious insects are not prepared to leave their home just yet.

Ashley shared that she and the professional bee remover didn't initially know how many bees were in the walls, although the thermal imaging camera showed a lot of activity.

Unfortunately, they reportedly underestimated how many insects they would have to contend with.

The expert now believes there are at least 50,000 bees in the wall. But how did they get there?