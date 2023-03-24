A Craigslist kitten named Kevin takes over TikToker's home: "He's a little unhinged"

A cat on TikTok named Kevin has taken over its new owner's home, and the social media user and their dog aren't sure how to feel about it.

A kitten named Kevin from Craigslist showed its new owner some love in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@craigslistkevin

When you adopt an animal off of Craigslist, you never fully know what you're getting into.

In a video by TikTok user @craigslistkevin that's amassed 7.8 million views in one day, a pet owner is seen hanging out with his feline friend. "I got this Craigslist cat yesterday," he says. "Um, this is Kevin."

"Kevin is doing something to my face," the TikToker says, as Kevin the cat is seen laying upside down on the side of its new owner's face while casually pawing at his beard. "I really don't know, he's a little unhinged."

"I don't know If this is what cats are supposed to do, but this is what Kevin does, and Kevin just does what he wants regardless of my feelings about it, or her feelings about it," he says while panning the camera towards his sweet canine companion laying on the bed next to him.

According to one TikTok user in the comments section, Kevin's face-patting may have been the cat marking his new human as his property.

"When he leaves his paw on your face he's scent marking, basically saying 'mine you're mine,'" they wrote.

Another TikTok user offered up a kind-hearted threat: "DO NOT HURT HIS FEELINGS. He's a LOVER," they wrote. The original poster replied, "He maybe [sic] the most loving cat I've ever met."