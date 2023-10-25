"A for effort": Cat delights TikTok with hilariously underwhelming "meow"!

A viral TikTok video is making the rounds featuring a cat who wants more than anything to "meow like a big boy." While he doesn't quite manage it, users are rolling with laughter at his noble attempts!

A viral TikTok video is making the rounds featuring a cat who wants more than anything to "meow like a big boy." While he doesn't quite manage it, users are rolling with laughter at his noble attempts! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@toastybiscuit

TikTok user @toastybiscuit is making waves on the app for their hilarious viral cat video. The account, made for a cat named Biscuit, is captioned, "a big blond boy with a tiny meow," if that gives any indication.

Footage from the video shows Biscuit the cat trying valiantly to meow – and adorably failing, as only the tiniest sound comes out!

The video's on-screen text reads, "Poor Biscuit tries his best to meow like a big boy but the most he can get out is the tiniest raspiest 'ach.'"

Underneath the clip reads the caption: "A for effort."



The post now sits at over 252,000 views and counting since it was first shared on Monday!