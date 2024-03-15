A tale of two kitties: Cat doppelgangers cause hilarious confusion!

Brazil - Cat owner Edwin was delighted when he caught his escaped feline before it got too far. When he returned home, however, his delight turned into confusion.

Edwin was super confused when he brought home his escaped cat – where he was greeted by the very cat he thought he'd just caught! © Instagram/Screenshot/@edwintarcisio_

When Ariel Araujo saw a cat strolling through the courtyard in Brazil, there was no doubt in his mind that it was his roommate Edwin's pet.

"Isn't that your cat, Kush?" Ariel asked Edwin.

The two friends were having drinks at a little bar near their apartment when they spotted a cat that looked just like Edwin's kitty, per The Dodo.

Edwin confirmed that the cat was his, saying, "Yes, I know my cat!"

Then he jumped up and ran after his indoor cat which had apparently escaped.

The two roommates considered themselves lucky to have caught Kush before he got too far and headed home with the animal.

Ariel walked in first and was shocked to find Kush the cat waiting for him there, staring at him in confusion.

Edwin had brought home an entirely different cat!