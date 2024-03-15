A tale of two kitties: Cat doppelgangers cause hilarious confusion!
Brazil - Cat owner Edwin was delighted when he caught his escaped feline before it got too far. When he returned home, however, his delight turned into confusion.
When Ariel Araujo saw a cat strolling through the courtyard in Brazil, there was no doubt in his mind that it was his roommate Edwin's pet.
"Isn't that your cat, Kush?" Ariel asked Edwin.
The two friends were having drinks at a little bar near their apartment when they spotted a cat that looked just like Edwin's kitty, per The Dodo.
Edwin confirmed that the cat was his, saying, "Yes, I know my cat!"
Then he jumped up and ran after his indoor cat which had apparently escaped.
The two roommates considered themselves lucky to have caught Kush before he got too far and headed home with the animal.
Ariel walked in first and was shocked to find Kush the cat waiting for him there, staring at him in confusion.
Edwin had brought home an entirely different cat!
Confused cat owner shares hysterical misunderstanding to TikTok
The roommates were amazed that they'd managed to catch the wrong cat!
"I laughed a lot and said, 'Look, Edwin! Kush is here!" Ariel told the Dodo.
Edwin refused to believe Ariel until he saw the real Kush with his own eyes.
"He was so perplexed and started laughing,” Ariel said. Luckily, Ariel caught the insane situation on camera and shared it on TikTok.
The clip shows a confused Edwin laughing at Kush while holding the imposter.
Edwin quickly realized that he had made an honest mistake and promptly returned the cat to where he found it.
The cat they caught, per Ariel, is "well looked after and chubby." He added, "This is a gated community, so he certainly belongs to someone here!"
Despite the mix-up, Edwin was thrilled his beloved Kush hadn't gotten out. "I can't live without my cat," Edwin said.
No wonder that this cat owner jumped into action!
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/@edwintarcisio_