Abandoned kitten found with two sets of ears!

Mount Juliet, Tennessee - An animal shelter in Tennessee has welcomed an extra-special furry friend to its ranks!

An animal shelter in Tennessee discovered a very special kitten with a double pair of ears. © Screenshot/Facebook/True Rescue

The shelter called True Rescue found an abandoned box with four kittens on Tuesday, but one of them took the rescuers by surprise.

When the shelter staff took a closer look at the animals, they discovered a total of four ears on the little orange cat!

Two of them were pointing outwards, while the other pair of ears were pointing backward.

The kitten, which weighed just under two pounds and was named Audio by the rescuers, has a rare genetic mutation, according to a statement from the organization shared on Facebook.

The eight-week-old kitten will now be checked out by a vet, but the animal shelter assumes that the inner ear is completely normal and will not cause any problems for the cat.