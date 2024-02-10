Abused senior cat finally feels "safe and loved" after adoption in viral video

A senior cat named Mk, also known as My Kitty, is melting hearts on TikTok with a series of now-viral videos about her emotional journey to finding her forever home.

A senior cat named Mk, also known as My Kitty, is melting hearts on TikTok with a series of now-viral videos about her emotional journey to finding her forever home. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@seniorcatmk10

The account @seniorcatmk10 has garnered millions of views – and counting! – while documenting the adoption of the sweetest little shelter cat.



This kitty's new human said in a post that "Mk's life story isn't for the faint hearted," telling shocked fans that the elderly cat had been rescued from "a life of being shot at by a pellet gun."

"I'm so proud of her though," the owner added.

"She never let those awful people win her spirit."



Poor Mk waited in an animal shelter for two long years until her new forever person found her.

Now the cat and her new human are all but inseparable, as the account shows time and again!

TikTok commenters were in an uproar about the horrifying pellet gun revelation.

"Whoever did that should be locked up for life and have that done to them every day," one commenter wrote. "People are so cruel."

"Sweet lady! She deserves the world," said another. "So glad you found each other."

"To be loved by a cat is the best thing ever," a third TikToker wrote, as another added that Mk "deserves a life full of love and food."