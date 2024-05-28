Adorable kitty bodyguard honored with her own statue!

Gdańsk, Polan - A year ago, a sweet cat named Rysia became famous for routinely escorting her owners to the train platform. Now, the animal is getting her own monument!

Rysia the cat regularly accompanies her owners to the train station. Now the extraordinary animal is getting its own memorial at Gdańsk-Firoga station! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pomorska Kolej Metropolitalna

The Pomeranian Metropolitan Railway was the first to report on the heartwarming story of this furry little friend on its Facebook page.

As it turned out, Rysia follows her humans everywhere and regularly escorts them to the train, as reported by Onet.



The Pomeranian Metropolitan Railway post explains how, just a few minutes before the train arrived, a mother and her son appeared on the platform – immediately followed by a beautiful orange cat!

When the humans caught their train, their guardian animal politely retreated to a nearby bench as the train passed.

The kitty's owner explained that Rysia is then known to run back to the family home, which is located near the station.

Exactly one year since the cat was first discovered by its adoring internet fans, the four-legged friend is back in the spotlight!



On Saturday, a cat statue in honor of Rysia will be unveiled at the Firoga train stop in Gdańsk – although the full sculpture won't be on display until June 1.