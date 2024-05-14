Bengal cats nearly manage backyard breakout in hilarious viral video!

A cat owner thought that installing a fence would stop his Bengals from hopping away to freedom, but the kitties themselves would beg to disagree.

Chai and Aura are two extremely playful Bengal cats.

When the little escape artists kept flying the coop, their owners decided to add rotating fence rollers to an existing fence to force the cats to stay put.

Basically, they turned the fence into an obstacle course – and the clever cats accepted the challenge!

A hysterical and viral series of videos from the animals' TikTok account show Chai and Aura trying to defeat the fence.

While they fail at first, the duo learns surprisingly fast.

Then, one day, one of the cats realized a loophole in the system by climbing to the top of a fence pole and then carefully circumventing the dastardly rollers.

Soon enough the cat-proof fence was cat-proof no more!

"Our Bengals try to escape the garden after we put up the 'unescapable fence rollers'... or so we thought," the viral escape video is captioned.

"Cats will always find a way," reads one comment.

"That's right, but they never attack the same place twice. They were testing the fences for weaknesses. They remember," added a second user ominously.