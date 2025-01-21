Black cat falls in love with plastic cup of cream in viral video

UK - The hilarious moment when Miso the cat fought relentlessly for a plastic cup full of cream amused many viewers online.

When it comes to delicious cream, Miso the cat is unstoppable. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@suxxxanne

Miso's owner shared a funny video on her TikTok channel @suxxxanne, which quickly went viral.

The tenacious little black cat was filmed licking a cup of milk cream.

Even after the kitty had emptied out the cream container completely, Miso apparently wanted more and wouldn't give it up.

One woman's trash is another cat's treasure!

At one point, his owner pulled on the plastic lid to try and retrieve it, but the cute cat held on to his new favorite toy with all of his might.

Later, Miso continued to toddle around the house possessively with the cream cup, which was bought from the British chain store Tesco.

"The idiot became the idiom," read the post's caption.