Cat has his owner in stitches over this adorably silly demand!
Minnesota - Knuckles the cat always takes his owner to the same place, where he always wants to do the same thing... this kitty is born to run!
In a now-viral TikTok video, Knuckles leads the woman down the stairs in her home, where the object of her desire is located: a treadmill.
Because his owner has long known what the fuss is all about, she willingly switches the machine on.
Now it's Knuckles' time to shine.
He does his workout, running happily on the belt.
In an interview with Newsweek, the cat's owner said that if Knuckles could decide for himself, he would exercise about six times a day.
But where does the cat's interest in the training sessions come from?
Viral TikTok video shows black cat's curious hobby
According to his owner, Knuckles took an interest in the treadmill when he was just ten weeks old.
"He had a frightening desire to crawl under it," she explained.
But then the kitty started chasing the letters as they ran across the belt, she added.
His training sessions lasted three to five minutes, after which he would jump off.
"We let him on it at least once a day, and then again if I'm walking – he joins me for a bit," said the treadmill user.
The cat's record so far? "The longest he's stayed on is about 15 minutes, but that was with me walking next to him," his owner reported.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@knucklestreadmillcat