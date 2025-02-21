Cat has his owner in stitches over this adorably silly demand!

Minnesota - Knuckles the cat always takes his owner to the same place, where he always wants to do the same thing... this kitty is born to run!

In a now-viral TikTok video, Knuckles leads the woman down the stairs in her home, where the object of her desire is located: a treadmill.

Because his owner has long known what the fuss is all about, she willingly switches the machine on.

Now it's Knuckles' time to shine.

He does his workout, running happily on the belt.

In an interview with Newsweek, the cat's owner said that if Knuckles could decide for himself, he would exercise about six times a day.

But where does the cat's interest in the training sessions come from?