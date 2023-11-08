Black cat with head caught in a can gets help!

Long Island, New York - This poor black cat's head was stuck in a tin can. Luckily, someone recognized its plight and called for help!

John Debacker, the vice president of Long Island Cat Kitten Solution (LICKS), was happy to answer a 911 call about the trapped cat.

When he arrived at the scene, the problem was clear. "I noticed the cat immediately laying on the front of someone's driveway," John told The Dodo.

Looking for scraps, the now-frightened cat had gotten its head caught in a can.

"It’s horrible – it happens a lot, actually," John explained.

Luckily, the animal rescuer was able to trap the cat with a net and remove the can from its head. It was as if the cat knew John was there to help. "He didn’t fight me at all," John added.