Black cat with head caught in a can gets help!

This poor black cat's head was stuck in a tin can and blended in with the trash. Luckily, someone recognized its plight and called for help!

By Svea Nieberg

By Svea Nieberg

Long Island, New York - This poor black cat's head was stuck in a tin can. Luckily, someone recognized its plight and called for help!

Looking for scraps, the now-frightened cat had gotten its head caught in a can.  © Screenshot/Facebook/John Debacker

John Debacker, the vice president of Long Island Cat Kitten Solution (LICKS), was happy to answer a 911 call about the trapped cat.

When he arrived at the scene, the problem was clear. "I noticed the cat immediately laying on the front of someone's driveway," John told The Dodo.

"It’s horrible – it happens a lot, actually," John explained.

Luckily, the animal rescuer was able to trap the cat with a net and remove the can from its head. It was as if the cat knew John was there to help. "He didn’t fight me at all," John added.

Animal rescuer follows feral cat protocol

John used a net and gloves to trap and free the cat with the can stuck on its head.  © Screenshot/Facebook/John Debacker

After freeing the beautiful kitty from the can, it didn't take long for the experienced cat rescuer to realize that the animal wasn't domestic.

Rather, this black cat was feral.

Domesticating feral cats isn't an option, so rescuers follow the trap-neuter-return (TNR) protocol.

John took the little rascal to the rescue center where he got checked out, neutered, and eventually returned to his feral cat colony.

Hopefully, this wild cat has learned to be careful around cans in the future!

