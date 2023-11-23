Black kittens get rescued after falling through a crack!

Danbury, Connecticut - A family was walking through the streets of Danbury, Connecticut when they heard plaintive mews and realized that two poor baby cats were in need of their help!

These little black kittens managed to get themselves into a terrible situation. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Danbury Fire Department

The family quickly figured out that the sad cries were coming from a set of stairs.

When they went to investigate, they found two kittens stuck in an impossible situation.

The little ones had managed to fall in a crack between a house and a set of pre-cast concrete stairs – and they couldn't get out!

Their mother and her two other kittens were located nearby, distraught by the separation.

The family immediately called the Danbury Fire Department for help.

In their Facebook post, the firefighters described the kitten's dire situation writing, "The two kittens had fallen just far enough down where they couldn't be reached and pulled out, and their heads were stuck tight between the concrete."