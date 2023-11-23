Black kittens get rescued after falling through a crack!

A family was walking through the streets of Danbury, Connecticut when they heard mournful mews and realized that two poor baby cats had gotten horribly stuck.

By Kim Marie Moser

These little black kittens managed to get themselves into a terrible situation.
The family quickly figured out that the sad cries were coming from a set of stairs.

When they went to investigate, they found two kittens stuck in an impossible situation.

The little ones had managed to fall in a crack between a house and a set of pre-cast concrete stairs – and they couldn't get out!

Their mother and her two other kittens were located nearby, distraught by the separation.

The family immediately called the Danbury Fire Department for help.

In their Facebook post, the firefighters described the kitten's dire situation writing, "The two kittens had fallen just far enough down where they couldn't be reached and pulled out, and their heads were stuck tight between the concrete."

Clever firefighters get creative with this rescue mission

It took a whole team of firefighters to free these little kittens from a crack in the pavement!
Pulling the kittens through the crack wasn't an option, so the firefighters had to get creative in their animal rescue endeavors.

The clever first responders wedged rescue airbags and some wooden blocks into the crack so that they could push the kittens further down where they could be reached.

When the rescuers pulled two stones away from the stairs, they could finally reach the poor stuck cats!

"The two rogue kittens were reunited with their mom and siblings, and the neighborhood was relieved that the kittens were alright," the firefighters wrote in their post.

This lucky little kittens were rescued from their fall between the cracks!
"We've often said: 'When you run out of answers, you call the fire department,'" the firefighters wrote. Luckily for these kittens, that's what this concerned family did!

