Blind cat thinks puppy is her baby in adorable video!

An adorable video of a cat treating a puppy like her own child has been going viral on TikTok, proving that motherly love truly knows no bounds!

Kenny the puppy got some special attention from her feline sister in this sweet clip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kennythecavapooo

On the TikTok page @kennythecavapooo, the animals' owner shared a video that has been melting hearts online.

In the clip, the Cavapoo puppy can be seen lying on a bed in front of the TV with the brown and white cat.

The feline tenderly kisses and licks the little four-legged friend and seems to want to lovingly soothe the pup.

"My blind cat thinks my puppy is her son," the pet owner wrote over the clip.

Although we can assume that – thanks to her keen sense of smell – the kitty certainly knew that she wasn't holding another cat in her arms, this realization did not stop her from caring for the puppy!

"She bathes him and disciplines him when he gets too rowdy," the owner added.

The adorable moment has been viewed over 200,000 times, and TikTokers can't get enough of the furry friends' close bond.