Adorable golden retriever tries to blend in with sheep flock
Canada - This golden retriever's owner is convinced their dog wants to be part of a flock of sheep, and a viral TikTok has proven that the golden fits right in!
"I swear she believes she's a sheep half the time and wants to be with them all the time," Lyss Teeuwissen, who lives on a farm in Canada and owns a cute golden retriever named Lexie, told PEOPLE Magazine.
Teeuwissen regularly shares videos of her animals on her TikTok page.
Social media users can't get over how delighted Lexie looks when she's with the flock, and her owner revealed that being in the barn with the sheep is Lexie's "happy place."
Teeuwissen also shared that her dog adores the sheep and "enjoys giving them kisses."
TikTokers are delighted by how well the dog fits in with her woolly friends.
TikTok users gush over dog's sweet bond with sheep
Social media users couldn't get over how well the dog blends in with the sheep, with some aptly pointing out that the dog has the same color as the wooly animals. "She just wants to chill with her family," one TikToker wrote. "She's having the time of her life," stated another.
According to the American Kennel Club's description of the breed, golden retrievers are known for their friendly nature. "They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood," the site said.
In other words, Lexi is a great example of her breed, even if this dog thinks she's part of a flock of sheep!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TIkTok/lyss.teeuwissen