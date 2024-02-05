Adorable golden retriever tries to blend in with sheep flock

Canada - This golden retriever's owner is convinced their dog wants to be part of a flock of sheep, and a viral TikTok has proven that the golden fits right in!

This golden retriever thinks she's part of her owner's flock of sheep! © Collage: Screenshot/TIkTok/lyss.teeuwissen

"I swear she believes she's a sheep half the time and wants to be with them all the time," Lyss Teeuwissen, who lives on a farm in Canada and owns a cute golden retriever named Lexie, told PEOPLE Magazine.

Teeuwissen regularly shares videos of her animals on her TikTok page.

Social media users can't get over how delighted Lexie looks when she's with the flock, and her owner revealed that being in the barn with the sheep is Lexie's "happy place."

Teeuwissen also shared that her dog adores the sheep and "enjoys giving them kisses."

TikTokers are delighted by how well the dog fits in with her woolly friends.