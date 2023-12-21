Cat adorably begging to have his Christmas picture taken delights internet!

Most cats hate when their humans put costumes on them, and many merely tolerate having their pictures taken. Not Loki, though – this little kitty loves nothing more than having his Christmas pictures taken!

Loki the cat loves nothing more than having his Christmas pictures taken! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lokidoestricks

In a now-viral TikTok video posted on Tuesday by user @lokidoestricks, Loki the cat can be seen carrying a kitty-sized Christmas hat over to his mom expectantly.

It's obvious to her exactly what this adorable fur baby wants! After all, he's done this routine again and again.

The clip, which has 1.3 million views and counting, ends in a joyful Christmas photo session.

"he genuinely likes stealing things (like the santa hat) and doesn’t mind wearing things because we tell him how cute he looks and he likes attention," his owner clarified.



The account, also called The Loki Show, lovingly describes Loki as "the most chaotic cat on the internet."

Fans were clamoring to see how the pictures turned out, so the account followed up with another post to give the people a peek at the adorable photoshoot results!