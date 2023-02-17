Cat and guinea pig meet for the first time in adorable TikTok encounter

Durham, North Carolina - Delilah the cat had TikTok users in tears in her first encounter with foster guinea pig Reginald.

Delilah the cat paws Reginald the guinea pig on the back during their first meeting. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/c_hillll

Courtney Hill, a volunteer animal foster parent from Durham, North Carolina, took in Reginald the guinea pig and introduced him to her feline friend on February 9.

Since Hill normally cares for rabbits, Delilah the cat was particularly perplexed by the new arrival.

In a recent TikTok that garnered more than 2.2 million views, the 27-year-old shows how her kitty approaches the guinea pig in apparent fascination.

Initially, Reginald appears frozen in place as Delilah walks toward his nest on a blanket on the couch. Delilah then bats the guinea pig on the back with her paw. Reginald jumps to the side and eyes the cat skeptically.

"I think delilah prefers when we foster bunnies over fostering guinea pigs," Hill wrote along with the clip, "poor Reginald... such a good sport."