Huge family of rescue cats have the sweetest reaction to hearing their mom's voice on pet cam
A woman who left her rescue cats at home for just one night was moved when she checked her pet camera.
The animal lover, who runs a rescue center for cats, published a cute video on TikTok, which quickly went viral.
As she had to leave her pets alone at night, she simply switched on her surveillance camera and said, "Hi, babies" to her kitties.
The astonished look on the faces of the eight cats, who had spread out comfortably in the bedroom, spoke volumes.
The little cats reacted almost synchronously when they were gently greeted by their owner via the camera's loudspeaker.
All the cats raised their heads in unison and searched the room for the familiar voice.
A few even came out of hiding to see where the sound was coming from!
"we had to go out of town for one night. I had to check in," the caption reads.
Rescue cat owner answers commenter questions
"I LOVE how they popped out of everywhere," wrote one commenter as another said, "that one that heard the mic activate before you spoke is my favorite."
"Every time I look I find another," laughed a third. "I’m up to 13!"
When someone asked "why do you have 7000 cats" the cat mom explained that "we run a sanctuary for cats with medical/behavioural issues."
Finally, one TikTok user said, "As a dog person, this is a real definition of a crazy cat lady."
The video's poster answered, "If running a rescue makes me crazy, I'll own it!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@the_feisty_feline