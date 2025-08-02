Huge family of rescue cats have the sweetest reaction to hearing their mom's voice on pet cam

A woman who left her rescue cats at home for just one night was moved when she checked her pet camera.

The cute house pets reacted almost simultaneously – and went viral online. © Screenshot/TikTok/@the_feisty_feline

The animal lover, who runs a rescue center for cats, published a cute video on TikTok, which quickly went viral.

As she had to leave her pets alone at night, she simply switched on her surveillance camera and said, "Hi, babies" to her kitties.

The astonished look on the faces of the eight cats, who had spread out comfortably in the bedroom, spoke volumes.

The little cats reacted almost synchronously when they were gently greeted by their owner via the camera's loudspeaker.

All the cats raised their heads in unison and searched the room for the familiar voice.

A few even came out of hiding to see where the sound was coming from!

"we had to go out of town for one night. I had to check in," the caption reads.