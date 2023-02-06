Cat can't get enough of his purr-fect massager – and neither can TikTok!

Ciccio the cat got a massager device for animals, and nothing has been the same since. The British shorthair is taking over TikTok with sweet videos of his new relaxation technique.

Ciccio the cat enjoys giving himself massages with a new device, and TikTok can't get enough! © TikTok/Screenshot/cicciothebrit

It all started on January 5, when cat dad Robert Scali posted the first of the video of Ciccio with his new toy.

The cute clip shows Ciccio holding the toy next to his head to give himself a massage. He looks relaxed with his eyes closed in apparent bliss.

The viral hit has now received more than 32 million views, with 2.8 million likes and more than 10,000 comments.

Scali followed that up with another big hit, as Ciccio gained more than 50,000 followers on TikTok.

People can't seem to get enough of this gray fluff ball, who definitely knows how to unwind after a long day of doing cat stuff!