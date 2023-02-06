Cat can't get enough of his purr-fect massager – and neither can TikTok!
Ciccio the cat got a massager device for animals, and nothing has been the same since. The British shorthair is taking over TikTok with sweet videos of his new relaxation technique.
It all started on January 5, when cat dad Robert Scali posted the first of the video of Ciccio with his new toy.
The cute clip shows Ciccio holding the toy next to his head to give himself a massage. He looks relaxed with his eyes closed in apparent bliss.
The viral hit has now received more than 32 million views, with 2.8 million likes and more than 10,000 comments.
Scali followed that up with another big hit, as Ciccio gained more than 50,000 followers on TikTok.
People can't seem to get enough of this gray fluff ball, who definitely knows how to unwind after a long day of doing cat stuff!
TikTok videos with cat Ciccio provide a lot of fun
Now Scali is sharing the story behind Ciccio's viral clips.
"I came across this cat massager product online and thought I'd order it for Ciccio. When it arrived I decided to put it to the test and the result was this hilarious video where he actually held the massager, and he decided to hold it on his head with his paws," Scali told Newsweek.
Scali said Ciccio usually uses the massager with assistance and rarely holds it on his own, as he does in the clips.
"I didn't expect this video to go viral at all as I only made the TikTok account for Ciccio for fun," the feline's owner said, adding that he has been positively surprised by the response.
"The reaction has been crazy: to see the true power of TikTok's platform and how much traction a video like this can get in such a short period of time is pretty amazing," he added.
As Ciccio's fame grows, it's good to know he has a way to relax and take the stress away.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/cicciothebrit