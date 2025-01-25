Caturday laughs: Cat caught breaking into fast food – and her reaction gets TikTok giggling!

UK - When these two pet owners caught their cat stealing some fast food, the kitty had one hilarious reaction!

The cat's hilarious reaction to her crime being discovered has gone viral. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@catontheapp

In a viral TikTok clip, the cat owner living in the UK shows off the takeout box containing some french fries and mayo.

When the container is closed, the crime becomes clear!

The top is scratched and bitten through, and just as viewers begin to wonder what went down, the camera pans to the culprit.

The cat, locked out as her punishment, responds with a loud meow as she stares at her owners, seemingly unaware of what she did wrong!

"your honor my client is innocent," one user commented.

"She's outside! She obviously can't be the culprit," another joked.

It's well known that both cats and dogs like to get at their owners' food and help themselves freely, so many users reported similar experiences with their own pets.